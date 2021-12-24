Drive to clear pavements and roads of encroachments begins in Mangaluru

This follows complaints from residents

Mangaluru City Corporation on Thursday launched a drive to clear footpaths and roads of encroachment, particularly by unauthorised petty shops and such other installations.

Commissioner Akshy Sridhar led the drive from Town Hall in the morning. He said the corporation council had earlier resolved to clear encroachment on roads and footpaths following a series of complaints from the residents, particularly senior citizens, about the inconvenience being caused to them.

Mayor Premananda Shetty held a meeting with the Commissioner on Wednesday and asked him to execute the clearance drive immediately. A number of petty shops, including flower vendors, vegetable vendors, snacks vendors, vehicle repair garages and others had encroached upon public spaces causing severe inconvenience to the residents, he noted.

Despite repeated caution to such unauthorised occupants of public places, they did not mend their way and continued to conduct the business thereby aggravating the misery of residents. Moreover the number of such unauthorised petty shops was constantly on the rise. Hence the move, he said.

Mr. Sridhar said the corporation has formed five teams comprising 15 members for the drive.

The drives would be conducted continuously during the forenoon and evenings across the city, the commissioner said.

On Thursday, several encroachments at the State Bank bus terminal, Bondel, and other areas were cleared.