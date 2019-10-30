Dredging vessel beached after it began witnessing flooding

The New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Monday night beached dredger Bhagvati Prem that began witnessing water leakage at Surathkal beach, amidst concerns from local fishermen and environmentalists about the possible environment impact.

Port Chairman A.V. Ramana told The Hindu, “Last night we took a conscious decision to beach the vessel at the nearest coast to avert any sinking and consequent environment damages. Three tugboats safely beached the dredger on our land”. In a statement, he said the dredger had been anchored at NMPT limits from April 2019; without rudders and class certification it was in bad state.

Despite a number of warnings to its owner, M/s Mercator Ltd., to keep it in good condition to avoid incidents like that of Tridev Prem that sunk on September 2, the owner reportedly neither rescued nor removed the vessel.

The vessel captain informed the port on Monday morning that the vessel had developed a leak and began to flood. Port officials, led by the Deputy Conservator, boarded the vessel with necessary equipment only to find that its hull was breached and allowing it in floating condition would lead to sinking. Therefore to prevent any damage to the ecology, the port, and the adjoining areas, the port decided to beach the vessel in public interest, Mr. Ramana said.

Asked about the concern of fishermen and environmentalists and his Monday’s statement that the vessel would be beached on NMPT land, Mr. Ramana said coastline nearer to the port belongs to it as per the Indian Ports Act, 1908. “Since the vessel did not have any propulsion system, it was beached at the nearest coast to avoid any possible sinking,” he added. Mr. Ramana said the Directorate-General of Shipping has already asked dredger owner M/s Mercator to remove the ship. “Beaching is a temporary measure to avert any untoward incident, particularly when there is a forecast of another low pressure,” he said.

If the dredger is not beached, NMPT will acquire it through legal proceedings and auction the same, Mr. Ramana added.

He blamed DG Shipping for not pushing the owner to remove the dredger from the port premises.

Consequences of the dredger sinking will be more serious to its beaching. Salvaging a sunken vessel is difficult and costlier compared to removing a beached vessel.