Dredger Bhagvati Prem makes a U-turn

Dredger Bhagvati Prem has made a U-turn, literally. The vessel that was facing north, when it was beached by New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on October 28, is now facing south at Surathkal beach near here.

Responding to concerns about the beached vessel’s further movement owing to tidal impact, NMPT Chairman A.V. Ramana had said last week that the dredger had settled down on the seabed and it would not move further. Yet, the tidal impact has made the vessel make a complete turnaround.

Ashok, a local fisherman, told The Hindu that the vessel’s southward movement started a couple of days ago and, at present, it sits in the complete opposite direction.

Its presence on the beach is a serious cause for concern among traditional fishermen who use small motorised boats for fishing when reaching the coast, he said.

A. Senthil Vel, Dean of College of Fisheries from where a team of experts had studied the impact of beached vessel last week, said that the rudderless vessel’s response to tidal waves could be dangerous, particularly when there are strong waves.

He repeated the recommendation of early removal of the ship from the present location to deep waters or to a scrap yard.

As noted by the expert team, the formation of a sea pool was visible on the beachward side of the vessel on Sunday while the waves were getting broken upon hitting the vessel on its seaward side.

The sea appeared deep at the location as against shallow waters at other nearby locations.

Mr. Ramana, however, said NMPT has been taking all necessary precautionary measures. NMPT personnel removed all oil from the vessel safely on Sunday.

“I rule out any safety hazard. We will ensure that the vessel is moved out in a couple of months,” he said.