Drawing competition during Mangaluru Lit Fest

Organisers of the Mangaluru Lit Fest will conduct a drawing competition for students up to Class 10 on November 30 on the theme, “Idea of Bharath-Today and Tomorrow”.

One of the organisers, Ganesh Karnik, in a release here said the competition will be conducted in three categories; up to class 3 (sketch pen); classes 4 to 7, and classes 8 to 10 (both may use sketch pen/ water colour/ pencil).

While drawing sheets would be provided on the spot, students have to bring other drawing material.

Entries may be sent by students with details of their name, address, class, age and educational institution to [email protected] or to Mangaluru Literary Foundation, 8th Floor, Ram Bhavan Complex, Kodialbail, Mangaluru-575003 before 6 p.m. on November 26. The competition will be held at the lit fest venue, the Dr. TMA Pai International Convention Centre, M.G. Road.

The selected three works each in all three categories will get prizes, Capt. Karnik said.

The fest is being organised on November 29 and 30.