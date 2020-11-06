Drastic decline in new COVID-19 cases in Udupi

MANGALURU

06 November 2020 20:11 IST

People are, however, asked to be alert and continue to take precautionary measures

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Udupi district has now come down to two cases per every 100 sample tests from 30 cases earlier, according to Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha.

Though the new cases are on the decline, people should exercise caution and should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing, he said in a statement on Friday.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Mr. Jagadeesha said that the graph of the new cases has come down due to the committed work by the staff of the district administration and cooperation from people. Many intensive care units (ICUs) and ventilators in hospitals are now vacant. “We need to be careful to ensure that there is no spurt in COVID-19 cases again,” he said.

With marriages lined up in the coming days, Tahsildars are giving permission to allow the participation of a maximum of 200 people in those gatherings. The district administration has received reports that more than 200 people are participating in some of the marriages without bothering to keep social distancing. This is against the guidelines laid down by the government for controlling COVID-19.

“We do not want the organisers of such events to be the cause for the spread of COVID-19,” he said and added that an officer has been assigned to keep a close watch on marriages in his allotted area. If marriages are held in contrary to the guidelines, criminal cases will be booked against organisers. “If the official concerned is found not taking any action, disciplinary action will be initiated against him too,” he added.

The Deputy Commissioner asked people not just care for one’s own health but also have concern for the health of others. People should not crowd for “mehendi” and other such social functions.

The police have been booking cases against people for not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms and are collecting fines every day from violators.

The Deputy Commissioner asked owners and staff of shops and other establishments to wear masks properly. When owners and staff do not wear masks in a proper manner, they cannot ask their customers to wear them properly, he said. The local bodies will suspend licence of such establishments where owners and staff are found without masks and do not wear them properly.

“Those who are serious in doing business should ensure strict compliance with safety norms,” he added

On buses, where it is difficult to maintain social distancing, all should compulsorily wear face masks. Bus drivers and conductors should be a model for their passengers. “If it is not done, then, action will be taken,” he said and asked bus owners to ensure that their buses are completely sanitised after every trip.