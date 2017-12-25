Drama after shops, hotels near highway demolished

Baikampady area in the city witnessed high drama early on Sunday when a few earthmovers razed some shops and hotels abutting National Highway 66 with entrepreneurs and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) crying hoarse.

DYFI and entrepreneurs accused the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of unilateral action in razing the buildings without giving notice and informing the district administration and the police. One liquor shop, two eateries and three shops were razed in the drive. However, it turned out to be a mischief played by the owner of the land adjoining these buildings to get them cleared in the name of NHAI. The owner, who was reportedly successful in claiming title right over the land on which the buildings were located, was unable to get them cleared on his own and used NHAI’s name to get the buildings demolished, according to the police.

The owner, who learnt about NHAI’s encroachment clearance drive between Surathkal and BC Road on the Port Connectivity Project Road (NH 66 and NH 75) between December 23 and January 10, allegedly got earthmovers from the very same contractor hired by NHAI for annual maintenance of the road to get his work done.

However, what the owner did not know was the fact that NHAI had postponed the drive by a couple of days due to the inability of the police to extend security for the drive as personnel were engaged in bandobast for Christmas. “We always undertake clearance drive during daytime after informing the local police and giving sufficient notice to encroachers to remove their belongings,” said sources in the NHAI.

DYFI State president Muneer Katipalla, who initially accused NHAI of unilateral action, later said that none claimed the responsibility for the drive. He accused the landlord of property behind the demolished shops, Patel, of getting the demolition done so that his property commands more value. Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary G.V. Sriram Reddy too visited the spot so as area MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava.

Meanwhile, the Panambur Police seized the earthmovers used for demolition. On complaints by aggrieved entrepreneurs against NHAI, the contractor, and Rajendra, believed to be the land owner, the police said that they have launched investigation.