Draft statute proposes Vice-Chancellor as head of college development committee of six constituent colleges of Mangalore University

August 09, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - MANGALURU

If the State government approves a proposal of the Mangalore University, the local MLA will not head the college development committee of its six constituent colleges. Instead each committee will be headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the university and the local MLA will be one of its members.

The Syndicate and the Academic Council, which are the two main decision-making bodies of the university, have approved this proposal. Initially it was the Syndicate, the top decision-making body, in its June 18, 2022 meeting, which decided that the university should have a statute governing the formation of college development committee of its constituent colleges.

Later, the Syndicate approved the draft statute in its meeting on July 14, 2023. The Academic Council too in its meeting on Tuesday approved the ‘Draft Statute Governing Formation of College Development Committee for Constituent Colleges of Mangalore University’ framed under Section 40 (p) read with Section 37 of Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000. Now the university will send the draft statute for the approval of the government.

As per the draft statute, the Vice-Chancellor will be the chairperson of the 18-member committee.

Principal of the college will be the member secretary, the local MP and the member of Rajya Sabha, local Police Inspector, and the local Chief Medical Officer will be the special invitees.

If the college is within the city corporation area then the Mayor will be a member and if it is outside the corporation area then the zilla panchayat chairperson will be a member.

The Vice-Chancellor should nominate a local industrialist to the committee. In addition, there will be two teachers with one being a female, a student representative, an alumni member, a parent, and a Syndicate member in the committee.

It said that the committee should meet at least four times a year. The Syndicate decided to form the College Development Committee (CDC) to guide the principals in the day to day affairs of the college to prepare development plans.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj Amin told the Academic Council meeting that a statute is required to have a proper CDC in place in the constituent colleges which are owned by the university. Now there is no uniformity in the CDCs.