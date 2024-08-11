Draft National Cooperation Policy will emphasise on adopting uniform technology, says Suresh Prabhu

The Draft National Cooperation Policy will emphasise on adopting uniform technology in the cooperative sector, which will greatly help in the growth of the sector, said Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister and Chairman of National Cooperative Policy Drafting Committee, in Udupi on Sunday, August 11.

Speaking at a function to felicitate him, Mr. Prabhu said the cooperative sector will play a prominent role in the economic, employment, and social sectors in the new India. Adopting uniform technology will help in building the cooperative sector to take leadership role in the future economy of the country.

The cooperative sector is growing in a good way in Udupi district where banking, education, and health sectors have prospered, Mr. Prabhu said.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, said a positive phase of development in the cooperative sector has started since the launch of the Union Ministry of Cooperation. Sahakara Bharati has to work in a more organised way in starting cooperative societies in villages, the Udupi MLA said.

Earlier, speaking at the launch of the digital banking system of Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank in Udupi on Saturday, August 10, Mr. Prabhu said though the country has become the fifth largest economy, there is not much change in the per capita income of the countrymen. The cooperative sector has to find a solution to this.

Mr. Prabhu said if the cooperative societies make loans easily accessible to farmers, fishermen, women, youth, and street vendors, the per capita income of the countrymen will increase. In turn, this will improve the gross domestic product of the country, Mr. Prabhu said.

