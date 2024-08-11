GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Draft National Cooperation Policy will emphasise on adopting uniform technology, says Suresh Prabhu

The cooperative sector will play a prominent role in the economic, employment, and social sectors in the new India, says the former Union Minister

Published - August 11, 2024 08:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister P. Suresh Prabhu and his wife Uma Suresh Prabhu being felicitated by Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA during a felicitation programme in Udupi on Sunday, August 11.

Former Union Minister P. Suresh Prabhu and his wife Uma Suresh Prabhu being felicitated by Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA during a felicitation programme in Udupi on Sunday, August 11. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

The Draft National Cooperation Policy will emphasise on adopting uniform technology in the cooperative sector, which will greatly help in the growth of the sector, said Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister and Chairman of National Cooperative Policy Drafting Committee, in Udupi on Sunday, August 11.

Speaking at a function to felicitate him, Mr. Prabhu said the cooperative sector will play a prominent role in the economic, employment, and social sectors in the new India. Adopting uniform technology will help in building the cooperative sector to take leadership role in the future economy of the country.

The cooperative sector is growing in a good way in Udupi district where banking, education, and health sectors have prospered, Mr. Prabhu said.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, said a positive phase of development in the cooperative sector has started since the launch of the Union Ministry of Cooperation. Sahakara Bharati has to work in a more organised way in starting cooperative societies in villages, the Udupi MLA said.

Earlier, speaking at the launch of the digital banking system of Mahalakshmi Cooperative Bank in Udupi on Saturday, August 10, Mr. Prabhu said though the country has become the fifth largest economy, there is not much change in the per capita income of the countrymen. The cooperative sector has to find a solution to this.

Mr. Prabhu said if the cooperative societies make loans easily accessible to farmers, fishermen, women, youth, and street vendors, the per capita income of the countrymen will increase. In turn, this will improve the gross domestic product of the country, Mr. Prabhu said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.