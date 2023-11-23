Draft electoral rolls of South-West Graduates and Teachers constituencies released

November 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The draft electoral rolls for the forthcoming elections to South-West Graduates Constituency and South-West Teachers Constituency of the Legislative Council were released by Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer M.P. Mullai Muhilan in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Muhilan said 14,622 persons from Dakshina Kannada have registered as voters for the graduates constituency of which 6,193 are men and 8,429 are women. Similarly, 58,09 teachers from the district are in the electoral roll of teachers constituency, of which 1,885 are men and 3,924 are women.

Mr. Muhilan said claims and objections to the draft roll can be filed by December 9. These claims and objections will be disposed of and supplementary electoral roll will be released on December 25. The final electoral roll for the two constituencies will be released on December 30.

Teachers who have worked three or more years in high schools by November 1, 2023 are elgible to can vote in the teachers constituency. Those who have graduated before November 1, 2020, are eligible to vote in the gradautes constituency. The voting will be at 14 polling stations each for the two constituencies, Mr. Muhilan said.

There were 15,350 voters for the graduate constituency and 7321 voters for teachers constituency from Dakshina Kannada in the elections held six years ago, Mr. Muhilan said.

As many as 13,981 voters from Udupi district have registered their names as voters for the South West Graduates Constituency. There are 2,677 teachers from Udupi district who have enrolled as voters for the South West Teachers Constituency so far, said Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari.