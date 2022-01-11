Mangaluru

Dr. Krishna Mohan Prabhu of ‘Kappe Goodu’ passes away

Dr. Krishna Mohan Prabhu at 'Kappe Goodu', a private forest abutting Bisile Ghat in the Western Ghats, in Karnataka.   | Photo Credit: Anil Kumar Sastry

Krishna Mohan Prabhu, a surgeon, environmentalist, photographer and traveller, breathed his last in Mangaluru on January 11 after a brief illness. He was 55.

Having graduated from Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, Dr. Prabhu completed masters in general surgery from the same institute and established Prabhu Hospital at Moodbidri, his hometown, near Mangaluru.

Friends describe him as a wonderful human being with multi-faceted personality wherein his interests spanned beyond his education and profession. Dr. Prabhu had been a nature photographer who used to conduct classes for amateur photographers. He was a conservationist and a wildlife enthusiast. An active member of Wildlife First, Dr. Prabhu was also a part of Worldwide Fund for Nature.

A decade ago, Dr. Prabhu supported Athree Book’s G.N. Ashoka Vardhana in buying a five-acre forest land abutting Bisile Ghat in the Western Ghats, and giving it back to nature. Dr. Prabhu and Mr. Vardhana have designated the land, named ‘Kappe Goodu’ (frog shelter), for pure research activities on frogs in the Western Ghats. In 2021, they had dedicated a container-shelter to accommodate research activists at Kappe Goodu.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2022 6:24:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/dr-krishna-mohan-prabhu-of-kappe-goodu-passes-away/article38235634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY