DPR prepared to scientifically dispose garbage: Bhat

K. Raghupati Bhat, MLA, said on Monday that a detailed project report (DPR) had been prepared to scientifically dispose the garbage being generated at Udupi city that is dumped at the solid waste management plant at Karvalo in Alevoor village.

He was speaking after inaugurating the gram panchayat building constructed at a cost of ₹36.30 lakh at Kallianpur near here.

Mr. Bhat said that tenders had also been called for this purpose and two private companies had shown interest in it.

After the existing garbage was cleared at Karvalo, the garbage collected from the GPs in Udupi Assembly Constitutency too would be scientifically disposed of at Karvalo. A rate will be fixed for this purpose.

Measures are being taken to get water from the Varahi to Udupi city to solve the drinking water problem during summer. The 19 villages en route too would get water which would be purified at Bharatkal, he said.

Mr. Bhat praised the Kallianpur Gram Panchayat for constructing its panchayat building from the revenues earned through royalties of sand extraction.

Pushpa S. Kotian, Panchayat president, Pramod Madhwaraj, former MLA, and others were present.