DPR of elevated six-lane highway project proposed between Panambur and Baikampady is under way, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

February 29, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

An elevated six-lane highway has been proposed between KIOCL Ltd. at Panambur and Baikampady on national highway 66 in the city, according to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Speaking on the occasion of the release of his first report card (which is a 15-page booklet) as a MP from 2009 to 2024, he said that the project will be jointly taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHA) and New Mangalore Port Development Authority (NMPA).

The detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed project is being prepared, Mr. Kateel said.

He said that the Panambur-Baikampady elevated highway project is part of the six-lane highway project proposed between B.C. Road and Mukka which will be implemented in phases.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wherever land is available the highway will be widened as six lanes. If land is not available elevated highway will be built in such stretches,” Mr. Kateel said, adding that the six-lane design of other stretches between B. C. Road and Mukka is ready.

He said that the plastic park project at Ganjimutt has been completed to an extent of 70%.

Other two projects proposed

Referring to other proposed projects, the booklet mentioned that a ₹2,538 crore project of building a tunnel and viaduct road at Shiradi Ghat stretch on national highway 75 (Mangaluru-Bengaluru) is on the cards. It said that the Mangaluru Bypass Road project connecting Mulky with Thokkottu via Kinnigoli, Kateel, Bajpe, Polali, Addor, B.C. Road and Panemangalore has been proposed at a cost of ₹3,931.04 crore.

The three projects have been proposed at an estimated cost of ₹6,469.04 crore.

President of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Satish Kumpala who released the booklet said that Mr. Kateel as MP brought ₹1 lakh crore to the constituency in 15 years since 2009.

He said almost all national highways in the constituency either have been widened or are being widened now.

The booklet said that the NHAI projects worth ₹4,711.13 crore are under way in the constituency and projects costing ₹1,409 crore have been completed.

It said that railway projects costing ₹592.31 crore have been completed and the projects estimated at ₹1,455.57 crore are under way in the constituency. In addition railway projects worth ₹87.86 crore have been sanctioned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.