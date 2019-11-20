Double murder accused arrested within 24 hours

The Dakshina Kannada district police on Tuesday arrested the accused in the double murder of an elderly man and his grand daughter in Kuriya village, Puttur taluk.

Police gave the name of the accused as Karim Khan, 29, resident of the same village. Khan allegedly entered the house of Sheik Koggu Sab on Sunday night through the gap between the tiled roof and the wall with an intention to commit theft of valuables.

As the members of the family woke up, he attacked them with a knife. He was known to the family and also allegedly had some ill will against Sheik Sab over previous financial matters.

While Sheik Sab and 16-year-old Shamiya Banu were found dead on Tuesday morning, Sab’s wife Khatijabi, 65, was seriously injured.

The accused had escaped through the rear door with 30 gm gold and ₹6,000 cash, police said.

Shamiya, daughter of Sab’s elder daughter Shakeela Banu, was staying with her grandparents for studies. She was in class 9 of a nearby government high school. Sab has three sons and two daughters. While two elder sons were residing away from parents, the younger one had recently gone abroad for work.

The youngest daughter, who regularly interacted with parents through phone, raised an alarm when she did not get any response on Monday. The incident came to light when elder son Razak visited parent’s house on Tuesday.

Based on information from beat constable Bhim Sen, Karim was arrested on Tuesday, police said in a communique here. Puttur rural police are also investigating the matter.