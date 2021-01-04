Mangaluru

Double graduates win GP polls

Mamatha who has won in Pavoor Gram Panchayat  

A double post-graduate science degree holder, Shivanand K., who had won the election to Aranthodu Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk, Dakshina Kannada, five years ago and also served as gram panchayat vice-president once, has won for the second time from the gram panchayat.

Mr. Shivanand obtained his M.Tech in Materials Engineering from the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, and M.Sc in Materials Science from Mangalore University more than one-and-half-decades ago. He later became a full-time agriculturist.

Mr. Shivanand, backed by the BJP, won from Aranthodu Ward II. “I have won by a margin of five votes,” he told The Hindu. He added that “rebel factors” resulted in a decrease in the margin of votes.

A B.Sc degree and a diploma holder, Mamatha (in photo) has won the election from Pavoor Gram Panchayat in Mangaluru taluk.

