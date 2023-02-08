ADVERTISEMENT

‘Double engine’ government necessary for Karnataka’s growth: Pramod Sawant

February 08, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Savant being welcomed by students of Canara High School at Urwa on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that the “double engine” government will continue in Karnataka as the Bharatiya Janata Party will come back to power in the State.

Speaking at the launch of the Canara Cultural Academy of the Canara High School Association at the Canara High School, Urwa, here, Mr. Sawant said the progress of “Nava Karnataka” can happen with the “double engine” government. “I am certain that this will happen (in the ensuing State Assembly elections),” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Sawant said, is working with a vision to develop a strong nation and he has been constantly focusing on addressing the needs of the youth. The National Education Policy was a step in that direction, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Sawant visited the Srirama Vidyakendra in Kalladka in Bantwal, which is managed by RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, and interacted with students. He also visited the World Konkani Centre in Shakti Nagar in the city and inaugurated several programmes of the centre.

