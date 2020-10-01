Door-to-door campaign on waste segregation today

MANGALURU

01 October 2020 19:54 IST

Members of the Mangaluru City Corporation Council will take up a door-to-door campaign in all the 60 wards of the city on Friday to create awareness among people on the need to segregate waste at source and hand over wet, dry and sanitary wastes separately to the corporation.

Mayor Diwakar will launch the campaign near the city corporation office at 8 a.m. and, along with Commissioner of the corporation Akshi Sridhar, visit some houses as part of the campaign. Later, councillors will go on visits to houses in their respective wards till evening.

A corporation official said that it will not be possible for councillors to visit all houses in their wards. They will visit the maximum number of houses as they can. They will also distribute handbills to people to create awareness on waste segregation.

