Don’t unnecessarily subject students to COVID-19 tests, says DC

Mangaluru

04 March 2020 21:47 IST

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh on Wednesday said while there was a need to be cautious against the outbreak of COVID-19, there was no need to subject students to medical examinations for it even when they get normal fever.

Presiding a meeting on COVID-19 and the administration’s preparedness to handle it here, Ms. Rupesh said that she has received complaints that some private educational institutions were forcing students who have normal fever too to undergo tests for COVID-19.

At a time when students were writing or preparing for annual examinations, such measures confuse and pressure them, she cautioned.

Advertising

Advertising

It was enough that school authorities follow the circular issued by the Education Department on precautions to be taken for COVID-19, she added.

Ms. Rupesh said all steps were taken for the screening of international passengers arriving Mangaluru International Airport. Persons suspected to be having COVID-19 will directly be sent to Government Wenlock Hospital by ambulances, she said.

The DC directed New Mangalore Port Trust authorities to make arrangements for screening international tourists arriving at the port.

Ms. Rupesh directed the Health Department to provide adequate training to medical officers to handle COVID-19 cases. She also directed the department to get daily reports from all hospitals in the district regarding all kinds of fever cases.

Stating that there were reports of shortage of face masks in the district, the DC directed the concerned to ensure adequate supply of the same.