Don’t politicise voyeurism incident: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

July 26, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi district in charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Wednesday said there was no need to politicise the voyeurism incident from a paramedical college in Udupi and that students’ interest was paramount.

In a statement from Bengaluru, the Minister said such incidents are sham of society and she directed the police to take action against the accused as per the law. Religion or caste in such cases are irrelevant, she said adding that an FIR was registered against the accused.

While Manipur was burning, the Opposition BJP was attempting to give political colour to the Udupi incident, she said.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women Member Khushboo Sundar, who arrived in Udupi on Wednesday evening to probe the incident, told reporters that she would first meet the police to gather details of the incident. Later, she would meet the college authorities, the victim, and other students. “There is need for me to first understand the case fully, for which I will be in Udupi for two days.”

She tweeted: “In Udupi. Investigations are on. Meeting the police now and getting first hand report. Different stories, different theories, different conclusions, fake WhatsApp forwards need to stop....”

