HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Don’t politicise voyeurism incident: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

July 26, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
KARNATAKA , MANGALURU : 26/07/2023 : S P Selvan, Deputy Inspector-General (APSZ), HQ, CISF inaugurated the new barrack accommodation for airport security group (ASG) personnel of CISF at Nandabettu in Kolambe village on July 26. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

KARNATAKA , MANGALURU : 26/07/2023 : S P Selvan, Deputy Inspector-General (APSZ), HQ, CISF inaugurated the new barrack accommodation for airport security group (ASG) personnel of CISF at Nandabettu in Kolambe village on July 26. PHOTO: SUPPLIED | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi district in charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Wednesday said there was no need to politicise the voyeurism incident from a paramedical college in Udupi and that students’ interest was paramount.

In a statement from Bengaluru, the Minister said such incidents are sham of society and she directed the police to take action against the accused as per the law. Religion or caste in such cases are irrelevant, she said adding that an FIR was registered against the accused.

While Manipur was burning, the Opposition BJP was attempting to give political colour to the Udupi incident, she said.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women Member Khushboo Sundar, who arrived in Udupi on Wednesday evening to probe the incident, told reporters that she would first meet the police to gather details of the incident. Later, she would meet the college authorities, the victim, and other students. “There is need for me to first understand the case fully, for which I will be in Udupi for two days.”

She tweeted: “In Udupi. Investigations are on. Meeting the police now and getting first hand report. Different stories, different theories, different conclusions, fake WhatsApp forwards need to stop....”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.