Don’t get lured by easy loan offer: Police Commissioner

MANGALURU

13 January 2022 00:48 IST

The City Police on Wednesday urged people not to download mobile Apps offering easy loans and also not to give permission to such Apps to access their personal information in their mobile phones.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters here that the death of Sushanth Kumar on January 10 in Surathkal Police limits was said to be due to harassment meted out to him after he availed of a loan through one such App.

He had reportedly written a note in this connection. “While there have been talk of harassment through such Apps, this is the first such case registered in the Police Commissionerate,” Mr. Kumar said and added upon further investigation, it was learnt that there are more than 600 such Apps available through PlayStore in the country.

“We are not very sure whether all these Apps offer easy loans and harass customers. But we have constituted an expert team to investigate the reasons leading to the death of Sushanth Kumar. If it was really found that such Apps indeed harass customers, a suitable report will be given to the government,” the Commissioner said.

Mr. Kumar further noted that a majority of such Apps do not have the required permission from the Reserve Bank of India to engage in financial transactions and hence, people should not subscribe to them.

While such Apps are being installed, permission is sought to access customer’s personal information, including access to gallery, phone book, device information and location.

Once access to such information is granted, the operators might harass customers if they fail to repay the loan with exorbitant rates of interest, he said.

People should not get carried away by offers of easy loan without any collateral security offered by these Apps, Mr. Kumar said.