Don’t get deterred by losing competitions, M.R. Poovamma tells sportspersons

Olympian and Arjuna awardee M.R. Poovamma spoke as the guest of honour at a programme in Mangaluru

Published - August 24, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Budding sportspersons can excel by performing confidently without being deterred by losing competitions, Olympian and Arjuna awardee M.R. Poovamma said here on Saturday, August 24.

Speaking as the guest of honour at a programme at Mangaluru Press Club, Ms. Poovamma said that talented sportspersons have bright futures in the country. Such sportspersons who perform well in State and national-level competitions have enough job opportunities.

She said that her studies and performance in sports went parallelly. Devoting time for athletics did not come in the way of completing the graduation.

Ms. Poovamma said that when compared to earlier days sportspersons have got enough facilities now.

Rural sportspersons are trained through sports hostels and there are government schemes like Khelo India to encourage sports persons.

“Challenges are common in life. One has to over come them,” she said adding that she was playing football and kabaddi during the school days and later cultivated interest in athletics.

The Olympian said that her parents and husband, Jitin Paul, supported her immensely in her career in sports. Parents should support their children if they are interested in sports.

The 34-year-old Ms. Poovamma said that she will continue her sports performance.

Mangaluru Press Club president P.B. Harish Rai presided over.

