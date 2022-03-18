Don’t fall prey to conspiracies to deny education to girls, says Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje made an appeal to Muslim girls not to shun education in the name of hijab as education alone can empower them

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday made an appeal to Muslim girls not to shun education in the name of hijab as education alone can empower them.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje said a systematic campaign was on to convince Muslim girls not to have education without hijab. While there was an urgent need to trace these unseen hands, girls — whether Hindus, Muslims, or from other religions — should attend schools and colleges without any inhibition as the government was committed to protect them, she said.

Taking a dig at the campaign for hijab, Ms. Karandlaje alleged that girls from poor economic background were forced to wear hijab while those from elite families were not. “There is no religion for education or employment. What our children require is education. They should study and become empowered either through jobs or self-employment,” she said.

The Minister said the government wants all women to become self-reliant. Women do not need any pity; only when they earn after getting education, their voices become stronger. She urged girls not to fall prey to anyone’s conspiracy as those prompting them would not be there in their future life.

Regretting former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s support for the hijab issue even after the verdict from the High Court of Karnataka, Ms. Karandlaje said it was sad he spoke on those lines despite being an advocate. “Everyone should respect the Constitution, the law of the land and the courts. Legal action should be initiated against those violating them,” she said.