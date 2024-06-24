ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t delay loan sanction to government schemes’ beneficiaries, CEO tells banks

Published - June 24, 2024 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

K. Anandh also directs banks to nominate at least one Kannada-speaking employee in every branch

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh at a bankers’ review meeting in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh on Monday directed banks in the district to sanction loans to beneficiaries of various government schemes without delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing a bankers’ review meeting here, Dr. Anandh said there were many complaints of abnormal delay in sanctioning loans to the beneficiaries of government schemes.

Despite departments concerned choosing the beneficiaries and sending the files for loan approval, banks were reportedly not taking any decision thereby frustrating beneficiaries, he noted. In this background, the departments and banks concerned should work in coordination and sanction the loans without any delay, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Anandh expressed concern over the banks’ failure to open overdraft accounts fo the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan scheme. While every bank branch was given a target of opening at least 10 overdraft accounts, they appear to have not made any effort in that regard, he said. Banks should prioritise financing government social schemes, he noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The CEO also mentioned that many complaints were being received about the non-availability of Kannada speaking personnel in bank branches. He directed banks to designate at least one Kannada-speaking employee to give information to people. He also expressed displeasure over bank employees not making any effort to learn Kannada despite being posted in Karnataka for a long time.

Reserve Bank manager Venkataramaiah asked banks not to reject the applications for agriculture loans of farmers for any reason. When banks lend loans for farming, it prevents farmers from approaching moneylenders. Private loans were the main reasons for farmers committing suicides, he said.

NABARD manager Ramesh Babu, Canara Bank Regional Head Umashankar Prasad, Lead Bank manager Kavitha Shetty and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US