Don’t delay loan sanction and disbursal to central schemes beneficiaries, Srinivas Poojary tells banks

Published - November 07, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, chairing a meeting to review centrally sponsored schemes in Manipal on Monday.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, chairing a meeting to review centrally sponsored schemes in Manipal on Monday. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP, has directed banks not to delay disbursal of loans to beneficiaries of centrally sponsored schemes.

Chairing a meeting to review the progress of centrally sponsored schemes at Rajatadri, district office complex in Manipal on Monday, Mr. Poojary noted that 4,465 beneficiaries have received the first installment of PM-SVAnidhi loan in the district.

Whereas the second installment was disbursed to 2,865 beneficiaries and the third to only 845, the MP noted. He directed officials of banks concerned to immediately release the second and third installments to those who have been given the first installment.

Discussing about the November 8 programme for the distribution of sanction letters to beneficiaries, the MP said every bank should hand over letters to at least 100 beneficiaries. Mr. Poojary told the banks not to hesitate to sanction loans to beneficiaries of central schemes. Only when banks and their staff work in that direction, then a self-sustaining India could be built.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Lead Bank Manager Harish and others were present.

