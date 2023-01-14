Domestic travel becomes costlier from Mangaluru with steep hike in UDF at MIA

January 14, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The User Development Fee at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) will go up to ₹350 for domestic embarking passengers from the present ₹150 from February 1 effective till March 31, after the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERAI) permitted the airport’s plea for fee revision.

The UDF for international embarking passengers however, was brought down from the current ₹850 to ₹770 for the period up to March 31, 2023, by AERAI. Disembarking domestic passengers have to pay ₹150 and international passengers ₹330 UDF during this period.

For the next financial year, 2023-24, domestic passengers would pay ₹560 embarking and ₹240 disembarking UDF while international passengers have to pay ₹1,015 and ₹435 UDF respectively. For 2024-25, the UDF would be ₹700 and ₹300 respectively for domestic passengers and ₹1,050 and ₹450 respectively for embarking and disembarking International passengers. The UDF would go up to ₹735 and ₹315 respectively for embarking and disembarking domestic passengers in 2025-26 and to ₹1,120 and ₹480 for respectively for embarking and disembarking International passengers.

No revision since 2010

Meanwhile, MIA in a release said the airport had not seen any major capital improvement and expansion since 2009 while the last fee revision had happened in September 2010.

Stating that airports need funds to develop to enhance holistic passenger experience, MIA said it had moved the AERA seeking revision in aeronautical tariff for a control period of five years from April 2021 to March 2026.

It said AERA’s nod to upwardly revise the tariff would also help with identified new investments besides aid the ongoing expansion programmes that are required for safety, security, passenger convenience and optimal utilisation of the airport.

Apart from the ₹300 crore expansion works inherited from Airports Authority of India (AAI), MIA is planning additional capital expenditure of over ₹500 crore over 5 years to meet compliance, essential safety and security requirements.

MIA is making concerted efforts to connect the city to the rest of India by promoting new routes and new destinations in partnership with stakeholders. With the modernisation of the airport under way, the proposed development projects, including re-carpeting of the runway and construction of the new integrated cargo terminal would cost around ₹800 crore, the release added.