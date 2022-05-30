Dolphin Rescue Centre to protect marine species

Forest Dept. proposal to set up the main centre on Tannirbhavi Beach approved

Forest Dept. proposal to set up the main centre on Tannirbhavi Beach approved

The Forest Department has proposed to establish a Dolphin Rescue Centre in the coastal region to protect marine biodiversity in the Arabian Sea that is as important as the biodiversity of the Western Ghats, said Mangaluru Deputy Conservator of Forests Y.K. Dinesh Kumar on Monday.

He was speaking at a Meet-the-Press programme organised jointly by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists and Mangaluru Press Club here.

While the main centre has been proposed on Tannirbhavi Beach, sub-centres will come up in the three other forest divisions along the coast at an estimated cost of ₹13 crore.

While there are over 3,680 marine species across the world, about 15% of them are present along the coastal districts of the State and of them, 74 have been identified as endangered, Mr. Kumar said.

The Central Government has approved of the proposal to establish the rescue centre, he said.

The Centre, besides sensitising fishermen about rescuing endangered species, will also create awareness among common people about marine life. While the department wants fishermen to release them in the high-seas if they are caught, those reaching the coast will be given proper treatment by veterinary doctors, he said.

The department will also pay incentives to fishermen who release endangered species back in the sea after proper verification to encourage them indulge in more such acts.

He said that the department which so far has been concentrating on forests is now focusing on protecting marine life as well as the coastline. The State Government has approved of eco-restoration plan of the department to protect beaches wherein plants that can hold back beach sand will be raised. This will be taken up initially in two places in Mangaluru and Kundapur Divisions, Mr. Kumar said.

Association president Srinivas Nayak Indaje, General Secretary Jitendra Kundeshwara and others were present.