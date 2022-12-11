Dog show cynosure of all eyes

December 11, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

A dog show organised at Karavali Grounds, Lalbagh, by the Karavali Canine Club was the cynosure of all eyes on Sunday. Nearly 250 native and other dogs from across the country took part in the 15th and 16th All Breed Championship on the occasion.

Vishwanath Kamath, club secretary, said that apart from two events where native and exotic hounds took part, a separate obedience event was held.

Mr. Kamath said as many as 11 prizes including best in the show, best puppy, best Indian breed, etc., were awarded. The awards were given away at the end of the show at 5 p.m. Choong-gi Ahn and Woong Jong Lee from Korea and Sanjit Mohanty from Mumbai were the judges.

Among those who took part in the competition included Harindra Bailoor and his brother Rajesh from Udupi, who had brought their two native Caravan Hounds, popularly known as ‘Mudhol hounds’. Shiva Prashant, a kennel owner from Bengaluru, had brought two chow chow dogs, one German shepard and one Newfoundland dog in an air-conditioned vehicle. Vishwanath from Mangaluru had brought his two-year-old pomeranian. Hounds from various breeds namely Dobarmann, Boxer, Bull Terrier, Jack Russell Terrier Rajapalayam and Chippipari were also seen.