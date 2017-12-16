Doctors rejoin severed lower limbs of child

Doctors from A.J. Hospital and Research Centre here have performed microvascular surgery to rejoin lower limbs of a two-year-old child, who lost it following a train accident in April. Following the surgery and implant removal procedure, the child is now walking.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Centre’s Medical Director and Transplant Surgeon K. Prashanth Marla said both the limbs of the two-year-old boy were severed following an train accident near Payyanur in Kerala on April 29. His mother died in the accident.

Following first-aid at Payyanur hospital, the boy was brought to the centre. The severed limbs of child was packed with ice in a box and sent to the hospital.

A team led by Dinesh Kadam, the head of Plastic surgery unit of the Centre, performed a seven-hour long microvascular surgery.

The other members of the team were plastic surgeons Sanath Bhandary and Gautham Shetty, orthopaedic surgeon Mithun Shetty and Anaesthetist Trivikrama Tantry. The boy further underwent skin grafting surgeries and implant removal procedures.

Following six months of care at the hospital, Dr. Marla said bones of the child have united and he has started walking independently. Dr. Marla commended the team of doctors and nursing staff for the success they have achieved following a rare surgery.