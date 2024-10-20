Doctors for introduction of Kannada as a language in MBBS courses

Instead of providing medical education in Kannada medium, the introduction of which will take more time, the government should act on introducing Kannada as a language in MBBS courses, stated a section of doctors in Mangaluru on Sunday, October 20.

The doctors spoke during the session on “Medical education in regional languages: issues and concerns” at the IMA Family Doctors’ State conference organised by the Indian Medical Association College of General Practitioners (IMACGP) Karnataka Sub-Committee.

Doctor Bhaskar Acharya said days are not far away when medical education will be available in Kannada and other regional languages. Recalling the work of the medical terminology dictionary in Kannada brought out by senior doctor Shivappa, Dr. Acharya said it will take more time to have medical education in Kannada. Meanwhile, the government should introduce Kannada as a subject in MBBS, which will effectively improve the communication of graduates with patients.

Another doctor Pavan Patel said in addition to introducing Kannada as a subject, medical colleges can have groups on the campus where graduates can harness Kannada writing and reading skills. Expressing his displeasure with the government in mooting regional language medical education, Dr. Patel said this will only go to divide healthcare professionals. It will also curb prospects of serving in healthcare sectors abroad, he opined.

Doctors Muralikrishna Irwathaya Kakkinje and Sathish Kallimar also spoke.

In the session on ‘Osteoporosis: Say No to Fragile Bones’, doctors K.R. Kamath, Jessy Maria D’Souza, and Sadashiva Polanaya took part. Medical Superintendent of KMC Attavar, M. Chakrapani, moderated the discussion.

There was a session on “Medical ethics — law: scopes and challenges of MBBS graduates” in which doctors Mahabalesh Shetty, Shivakumar Kumbara, Haridas Rai and advocate Vivekananda Paniyala took part. The last session on “Palliative and geriatric medicine” was moderated by doctor Prabha Adhikari. Chairman of the conference organising committee doctor Annaiah Kulal and doctors Ramananda Banary, J.N. Bhat, and G.K. Bhat, took part in the session.

