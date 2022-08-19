Doctor from Mangaluru selected for Devaraj Urs award in Karnataka

Dr, M Annayya Kulal Ulthur is working at the district Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru as palliative medicine medical officer and chief COVID-19 medical nodal officer, Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
August 19, 2022 12:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

M Annayya Kulal Ulthur, a medical doctor from Mangaluru, has been selected for the prestigious D. Devaraj Urs State-level award for 2022-23 by the Karnataka Government, for his contribution in the field of health and community-based health promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

M Annayya Kulal Ulthur, a doctor from Mangaluru, has been selected for the prestigious D. Devarj Urs State-level award for 2022-23 by the Karnataka Government for his contribution in the field of health and community-based health promotion.

He is working at the district Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru as palliative medicine medical officer and chief COVID-19 medical nodal officer, Mangaluru, under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scheme of the Centre.

Earlier, Dr. Ulthur served as professor and hospital administrator of Srinivas Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru for 25 years. He was honoured with many awards, including B.C. Roy Award by IMA Karnataka, Aryabhata State Award, D.K. District Rajyotsava Award, Grants International Award, Sadhana Ratna Award, IMA National President’s Appreciation Award and Swasti Siri State Award.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He stayed in Devaraj Urs Hostel for 16 years while pursuing his education. He has set up a trust for serving the poor.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and would be presented to Dr. Ulthur on August 20, the birth anniversary of late chief minister Devaraj Urs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
medicine
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app