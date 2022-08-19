Doctor from Mangaluru selected for Devaraj Urs award in Karnataka

M Annayya Kulal Ulthur, a medical doctor from Mangaluru, has been selected for the prestigious D. Devaraj Urs State-level award for 2022-23 by the Karnataka Government, for his contribution in the field of health and community-based health promotion.

M Annayya Kulal Ulthur, a doctor from Mangaluru, has been selected for the prestigious D. Devarj Urs State-level award for 2022-23 by the Karnataka Government for his contribution in the field of health and community-based health promotion.

He is working at the district Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru as palliative medicine medical officer and chief COVID-19 medical nodal officer, Mangaluru, under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scheme of the Centre.

Earlier, Dr. Ulthur served as professor and hospital administrator of Srinivas Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru for 25 years. He was honoured with many awards, including B.C. Roy Award by IMA Karnataka, Aryabhata State Award, D.K. District Rajyotsava Award, Grants International Award, Sadhana Ratna Award, IMA National President’s Appreciation Award and Swasti Siri State Award.

He stayed in Devaraj Urs Hostel for 16 years while pursuing his education. He has set up a trust for serving the poor.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and would be presented to Dr. Ulthur on August 20, the birth anniversary of late chief minister Devaraj Urs.