Do not visit dairy facilities for now, advises DKMUL

12 March 2020 01:21 IST

It is a precaution against COVID-19

Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd. (DKMUL) on Wednesday urged the general public and members of various associations not to visit its facilities for the time being.

DKMUL president Raviraj Hegde in a release here said that following the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe, even the World Health Organisation has declared a health emergency. As such, any visits to its facilities at Mangaluru Dairy, Udupi Dairy, Manipal Chilling Centre and Puttur Chilling Centre by the general public have been prohibited by DKMUL as a precautionary measure, Mr. Hegde said.

Employees and other staff at the units have been informed about the measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease, he added.

