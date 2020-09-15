Do not pay heed to rumours onCOVID-19 treatment, says DHO

‘People should benefit from the medical scheme as it is being given free’

Free treatment is being given to COVID-19 positive patients in government and private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat scheme without differentiating between APL and BPL card holders, Udupi District Health Officer Sudhirchandra Sooda has said.

As such, people should not go by rumours but instead, take the benefit of the scheme, he told the Zilla Panchayat meeting in Udupi on Tuesday.

Responding to Health and Education Standing Committee Chairman Prathap Hegde Marali’s question on confusion among people about treatment and bill, Dr. Sooda said that COVID-19 treatment is given free at government hospitals. Patients admitted to private hospitals on government recommendation too get free treatment, while those getting admitted directly to private hospitals would have to bear the treatment cost, he said. Responding to Agriculture and Industry Standing Committee Chairman Sumith Shetty’s demand to install more dialysis machines at the district hospital, District Surgeon Madhusadhan Nayak said that space was not available at the district hospital. As such, proposals were already sent to provide dialysis machines at Byndoor and Brahmavar hospitals, while fresh proposals would be made to have such machines at Hebri and Kaup hospitals.

Panchayat president Dinakar Babu presided over the meeting.

Exhibition

Meanwhile, Mr. Babu inaugurated an exhibition-cum-sale of handloom products produced by weavers in the district at the district office complex in Rajatadri, Manipal, on Tuesday.

The exhibition is being jointly organised by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles and Udupi District Handloom Weavers Association.

Mr. Babu said that Udupi Saris were the proud products of the district and urged the general public to patronise local products in support of the Prime Minister’s call, Vocal for Local.

There was a need to provide better marketing facilities for Udupi Saris, he said and added that even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamatha Banerjee uses Udupi Saris.