‘Do not panic, ration will beavailable through the month’

Deputy Director, Food and Civil Supplies, Ramya C.R. has said that ration will be available in all ration shops till the end of this month. “People need not panic. They can buy ration within the permitted time of 10 a.m.,” she said.

Ms. Ramya said that shops have been asked to issue coupons to around 150 persons per day and issue them ration. “If there are more people standing in queue even at 10 a.m., shops have been asked to issue ration to all of them and not send back any one empty-handed,” she said. Card holders are being asked to buy ration from shops closer to their houses as it will be easy for them to carry the material back home.

Ms. Ramya said that for May, the district has received 5,825 tonnes of rice under the National Food Security Act. It has also received 501 tonnes of wheat. As much as 170 tonnes of rice has arrived for APL card holders under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). Under PMGKAY, each member of Antyodaya and Priority Household ration cards will get additional 5 kg rice during the COVID-19 lockdown, she said.

People can call helplines in Mangaluru city Ph: 0824-2423622, Mangaluru taluk 0824-2412033, Bantwal 08255-232125, Puttur 08251-231349, Belthangady 08256-232383 and Sullia (08257-231330) for assistance, she added.