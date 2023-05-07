Do not fall prey to alcoholism: Veerendra Heggade

May 07, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Friday, May 5, likened alcohol addiction to the death grip of a crocodile. “Once a person gets addicted to alcohol, it is difficult to get rid of the vice. Alcoholism takes control of human beings without there being any differences as to caste, creed or religion.”

He was addressing the participants at the valedictory of the 200th Special Alcohol De-addiction Camp organised by the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala De-addiction and Research Centre at Laila near Ujire in Dakshina Kannada district. A person addicted to alcohol forgets all his responsibilities and destroys all aspects of their lives. Mr. Heggade said alcoholism has been responsible for a number of problems in society.

As many as 51 people from 23 districts attended the de-addiction camp. Mr. Heggade told the reformed persons that if they become addicted to alcohol again, it was his defeat in the fight against the vice. He cautioned them to be careful with old friends and control their mind and conscience not to fall prey to the vice again. He wished the participants and their family members a healthy life, according to a press release by Vivek V. Pais, Director of Jana Jagruthi Vedike and Regional Director of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Psychiatrists from K.S. Hegde Hospital, Mangaluru, Srinivas Bhat and Mekhala, counselor Suman Pinto, SDM Hospital’s medical officer Balakrishna Bhat, Panchami Hitayurdhama physician Mohandas Gowda and others rendered treatment and counseling to camp participants. SKDRDP Executive Director L.H. Manjunath interacted with the participants and their family members.

The next special de-addiction camp will be held from May 15, Mr. Pais said.

ADVERTISEMENT