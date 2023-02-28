DMA warns Mayor of recommending dissolution of corporation over property tax issue

February 28, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) recently warning the Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) that it will recommend to the State government to dissolve the corporation for not revising the property tax under self-assessment scheme (SAS) from the financial year 2022-23 based on the current guidance value of properties, came to the fore at the meeting of MCC council on February 28, Tuesday.

The Director of the Directorate of Municipal Administration had wrote the warning letter to the Mayor two months ago (December 30, 2022).

In addition, the Directorate on the same day also issued a show-cause notice to the then Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar asking why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him for not revising tax.

In the letter and the show-cause notice, the Director stated that the government amended the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976 (The Karnataka Municipal Corporations (Amendment) Act, 2021), and Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, (The Karnataka Municipalities (Second Amendment) Act, 2021) effective from February 18, 2021. Accordingly the property tax will have to be revised on the basis of the guidance value of the properties published by the government under Section 45 B of the Karnataka Stamp Act, 1957. In case if the guidance value of the properties are not revised (every year), the urban local bodies (ULBs) can revise the property tax from 3% up to 5% in such years. The amendments brought to the Acts allowed the same.

The letter said that the property tax is the primary source of revenue of the ULBs. It is the duty of the councils to revise the taxes/fees as per the directions of the government. Notwithstanding it, the MCC council did not revise the property tax for 2022-23. The Commissioner of the corporation also reported to the Directorate that the council has not approved the revised property tax. If the tax is not revised the government might withhold the 15th Finance Commission and Swachh Bharat Mission grants (funds) to the corporation which will come in the way of development projects of the corporation.

Hence, the Mayor should take immediate measures to revise the tax. The letter also quoted the Section 99 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, which mentioned about the ‘power of the government to (dissolve) corporation’ on the grounds that it is not competent to perform.

Meanwhile, in his two replies (on January 1, 2023, and January 2) to the show-cause notice, Mr. Sridhar replied that he did all efforts to convince the council to revise the tax. An agenda dated March 25, 2021, was tabled in the council in its meeting on March 31, 2021. But the council deferred it. He also reminded the present Mayor to take immediate decision on the matter.

Mr. Sridhar said that the revised tax has been implemented for 2023-24. All corrections required for the same has been made on the online property tax payment system, which is in force in the civic body.

He sought the Directorate not to take any action against him as he did his duty honestly. Mr. Sridhar appealed to the directorate to drop the particular case.