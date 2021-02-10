DLSA to look into property records of Panchhanady garbage slip victims

Mangaluru

10 February 2021 01:03 IST

The Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Wednesday will look into land records of the 40-odd residents of Kudupu Mandara who were affected by garbage slip from the Panchhanady landfill site in 2019.

The Karnataka High Court recently ordered the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to pay interim compensation to the affected families and the DLSA was asked to oversee the process.

According to Chandrahas Kottari, a member of the DLSA panel, the DLSA on Wednesday will scrutinise the property records of the residents that have been submitted earlier to the MCC. The victims have been asked to appear before the authority with documents.

Rajesh Mandara, one of the affected victims, said few days ago a meeting was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner where authorities agreed for payment of compensation by taking into consideration the prevailing market value of their lands.

Victims have been paid compensation for loss of horticulture and other crops, he said.