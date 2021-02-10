DLSA to look into property records of Panchhanady garbage slip victims

The Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) on Wednesday will look into land records of the 40-odd residents of Kudupu Mandara who were affected by garbage slip from the Panchhanady landfill site in 2019.
The Karnataka High Court recently ordered the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to pay interim compensation to the affected families and the DLSA was asked to oversee the process.
According to Chandrahas Kottari, a member of the DLSA panel, the DLSA on Wednesday will scrutinise the property records of the residents that have been submitted earlier to the MCC. The victims have been asked to appear before the authority with documents.
Rajesh Mandara, one of the affected victims, said few days ago a meeting was held at the office of the Deputy Commissioner where authorities agreed for payment of compensation by taking into consideration the prevailing market value of their lands.
Victims have been paid compensation for loss of horticulture and other crops, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath