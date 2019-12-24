DKMUL to observe Sihi Utsav from today

Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (DKMUL) will observe Sihi Utsav from December 24 to January 2 for Christmas and New Year by offering discount on select product prices during this period.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, Raviraj Hegde, president of the union, said that consumers will be offered 10 % discount on 26 varieties of Nandini sweets during the nine days. The union markets 74 varieties of sweets. The offer is also to mark the National Consumers Day.

“Through the offer, we want our consumers to spread the festival cheer among their friends and relatives,” he said. Part of milk procured from farmers is converted into sweets. Hence, when sales are increased by offering discount, it will help farmers.

It will also introduce the Karnataka Milk Federation’s Nandini Cheese and Nandini Shrikand to the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi markets on the occasion. The KMF manufactured it through its unions in Belagavi and Vijayapura.

The Nandini Cheese, in mozzarella cheese shredded, processed cheese cubes, processed cheese blocks and processed cheese slices and cheddar cheese, will be made available in 1 kg, 200 grams, 200 grams, 100 grams and 1 kg variants, respectively, he said.

The Nandini Shrikand, in mango and cardamom flavours, has six months shelf life under refrigerated condition and comes in 100 grams, 200 grams and 400 grams variants, Mr. Hegde said.

It is fortified with extra calcium and vitamin B and is ideal for growth of bones and teeth as well as it helps in the digestive process. It is also an ideal product to cool one’s body, the president said.