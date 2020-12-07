DKMUL posts 4.25% growth in 2019-20

It registers net profit of ₹7.07 crore

Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd. (DKMUL) posted a 4.25 % growth by registering a net profit of ₹ 7.07 crore during 2019-20, according to union president Raviraj Hegde.

Speaking at the annual general body meeting of the cooperative conducted in the virtual mode on Saturday, he said that the cooperative collected 4,36,936 kg of milk from 729 milk cooperative societies at an average 602 kg of milk from each cooperative during the period, he said.

He thanked the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) for releasing ₹ 2.50 crore during 2019-20 for building a milk dairy in Manipal. The amount was due to DKMUL from a total of ₹ 10 crore sanctioned for the construction of the dairy.

Various awards, prizes and certificates were distributed on the occasion.

Koyyur Milk Producers Society in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada was chosen the best cooperative society of DKMUL.

Shivapura Milk Producers Cooperative Society in Karkala taluk was adjudged the best society in Udupi district. While Tannirupantha Milk Producers Cooperative Society was the best society in Dakshina Kannada.

The taluk-wise best milk cooperative society awards were presented to 16 societies.