DKMUL launches Wheat Laddu

Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (DKMUL) released a new product, Wheat Laddu, in the market during its annual general body meeting here on Wednesday.

The laddu is available in 250 gram packet, priced at ₹80. It has been made using wheat powder, ghee, sugar, cardmom, cashewnut and cream milk powder.

Speaking after launching the product, president of the union Raviraj Hegde said that the laddu packet can also be used for gifting.

He said that the union recorded 0.73% progress during 2020-21 and the net profit stood at ₹6.25 crore. The total business was put at ₹856.50 crore.

Mr. Hegde said that the union collected an average 4.67 lakh kg of milk daily during the period. Milk collection was up by 6.8%. It paid an average ₹31.49 per litre for milk procured from milk cooperative societies. Of the milk procured, 84% was sold in liquid format. There was some reduction in the sale of milk products due to the COVID-19 impact.