DKMUL launches Nandini On Wheels

One vehicle will operate in Dakshina Kannada and the other will cover Udupi district

To promote the Nandini brand of products and make them available on the doorstep of consumers, Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd. (DKMUL) on Wednesday launched two vehicles called Nandini On Wheels. While one vehicle will operate in Dakshina Kannada, the other will operate in Udupi district.

These two vehicles were launched during the ongoing 67th All India Cooperative Week celebrations held at the DKMUL’s Mangaluru Dairy.

DKMUL Manager (Marketing) Jayadevappa K. said that Nandini on Wheels will help in better display of all KMF products.

These vehicles come with cooling devices that help in storing milk, ice cream and other milk products.

It helps DKMUL to have the floating advertisement facility for KMF products. Mr. Jayadevappa said that the vehicles will be used to sell products at jathas and other mega social gatherings in the district.

To start with, these vehicles will be taken to apartments in the two districts, he said.

Appreciating the launch of the mobile vehicles, president of the South Canara District Central Cooperative Bank M.N. Rajendra Kumar said that with this, DKMUL has taken KMF to the doorsteps of people. “I launched the Bank on Wheels facility to take my bank to the doorsteps of people. You have followed suit,” he said. Mr. Kumar asked DKMUL to come forward in opening Jan Aushadhi kendras for generic medicine to help reach quality medicine to people.

Children of milk supplying farmers and milk distributors, who have scored good marks in the SSLC and PU examinations, were felicitated and given cheques for amount ranging between ₹ 2000 and ₹ 3,000 on the occasion. Children who have excelled in State and national sports competitions were given cheques for ₹ 6,000 and ₹ 8,000, respectively. As many as 98 students were from Dakshina Kannada, while 54 were from Udupi district. Among the children who were felicitated included Chaitanya Jain, Vinnifred Mary Govias and M.C. Reshma from Mangaluru.

As many as 29 milk dealers were felicitated in recognition of their achievements in selling KMF products.

DKMUL president Raviraj Hegde and DKMUL Managing Director S.T. Suresh also spoke.