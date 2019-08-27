DKMUL holds annual general meeting

Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd. has spent ₹580.42 crore in 2018-19 to members of milk societies, stafff and societies to encourage dairy farming under its jurisdiction, said union president Raviraj Hegde on Monday.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of the union here, Mr. Hegde said the union paid ₹502.84 crore towards milk procurement, ₹64.89 crore as government incentive of ₹5 per litre of milk procured, ₹11.62 crore towards various schemes for members and staff, and ₹1.07 crore to Raitha Kalyana Trust during the year.

The president said the union has had a turnover of ₹815.66 crore during the year earning ₹6.99 crore profit. Of this, ₹1.22 crore would be paid as bonus to societies and ₹1.8 crore towards dividend to societies. He said the union is considering the proposal of buying back empty milk sachets from customers in the coming days.