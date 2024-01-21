DKMUL has helped in the economic empowerment of people in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, says MLA

January 21, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (DKMUL) laid the foundation stone for its Udupi district administrative office at Uppur near Udupi on Sunday, January 21.

Speaking on the occasion, Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, said DFKMUL has been rendering earnest and healthy service to society through its products even as it was a matter of pride that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) products were being exported.

Mr. Suvarna said the Central government has ensured direct disbursement of grants to cooperative institutions thereby helping the cooperative sector. KMF, he said, has helped many young entrepreneurs by allowing them to open milk booths at different places thereby supporting many families.

The MLA also noted that DKMUL was in the fourth position among 15 milk Unions in Karnataka. It was using 15% of the profit towards administrative expenses while distributing 85% to member societies thereby helping the dairy farmers.

Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kaup MLA, said DKMUL was instrumental in the economic empowerment of residents of the undivided Dakshina Kannada. The Union has particularly helped women to become economically empowered, he said.

A canteen was also inaugurated on the occasion.

K. Raghpathi Bhat, Former MLA; DKMUL president K.P. Sucharitha Shetty, Directors Raviraj Hegde, Kaup Divakar Shetty, Padmanabh Shetty Arkaje, Narasimha Kamath, B. Sudhakar Rai, Sudhakar Shetty, Savitha N. Shetty, Smitha R. Shetty, Kamalaksha Hebbar and N. Arun Kumar Shetty, Managing Director D. Vivek and others were present.