DKMUL declares 12% dividend and 25% bonus to member milk producer societies

The annual general meeting of Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union (DKMUL) on Wednesday resolved to pay 12% dividend and 25% bonus commensurate with milk procurement to member societies for 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing the AGM, union president K.P. Sucharitha Shetty noted that DKMUL registered ₹8.28 crore net profit with a total turnover of ₹1,108.89 crore during the year. The total turnover registered 6.13% growth compared to the previous financial year, Mr. Shetty said.

On the occasion, the union felicitated member milk societies for their performance. The Neriya Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society (MPCS), Belthangady taluk, was adjudged the overall best society, while the Kadandale MPCS in Dakshina Kannada and Halekatte MPCS in Udupi district were adjudged the best in their respective districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thotattadi MPCS in Belthangady taluk of DK and Aroor MPCS in Udupi district were recognised as the best women societies. The Hirebandadi MPCS in Puttur taluk, Dakshina Kannada, and the Mekodu MPCS in Kundapur taluk, Udupi district, were recognised as the best societies in terms of bulk milk cooling.

Societies at Athikarbettu and Iruvail in Mangaluru taluk, Vagga and Idkidu in Bantwal taluk, Panaje and Mundur in Puttur taluk, Gunduri and Padangadi in Belthangadyi taluk, and Yedamangala and Yenekallu in Sullia taluk were recognised as best societies in their respective taluks of Dakshina Kannada. Similarly, societies at Thenka Yermal and Innanje in Udupi taluk, Siddapura and Halady in Kundapur taluk, and Kanthavara and Shivapura in Karkala were honoured in Udupi district.

Praklashchandra Shetty of Mekodu MPCS in Kundapur taluk, Limala Linet Gonsalves of Padumarnadu MPCS, Mangaluru taluk, and Saritha Aida Fernandes of Allipade MPCS in Bantwal taluk were adjudged the best milk farmers.

Union vice-president S.B. Jayarama Rai, directors Raviraj Hegde, Kapu Divakara Shetty, Prakashchandra Shetty, Padmanabha Shetty Arkaje, K. Narayana Prakash, narasimha Kamath, Sudhakar Rai, M. Sudhakar Shetty, Subhadra Rao, Savitha N Shetty, Smitha R Shetty, Bola Sadashiva Shetty and Kamalaksha Hebbar, deputy registrar of cooperative societies H.N. Ramesh, union managing director D. Vivek and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.