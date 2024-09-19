GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DKMUL declares 12% dividend and 25% bonus to member milk producer societies

Clocking ₹1,108.89 crore turnover in 2023-24, the Milk Union having jurisiction over Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, had posted ₹ 8.28 crore net profit

Published - September 19, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union president K.P. Sucharitha Shetty at the annual general meeting of the union in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union president K.P. Sucharitha Shetty at the annual general meeting of the union in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The annual general meeting of Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union (DKMUL) on Wednesday resolved to pay 12% dividend and 25% bonus commensurate with milk procurement to member societies for 2023-24.

Chairing the AGM, union president K.P. Sucharitha Shetty noted that DKMUL registered ₹8.28 crore net profit with a total turnover of ₹1,108.89 crore during the year. The total turnover registered 6.13% growth compared to the previous financial year, Mr. Shetty said.

On the occasion, the union felicitated member milk societies for their performance. The Neriya Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society (MPCS), Belthangady taluk, was adjudged the overall best society, while the Kadandale MPCS in Dakshina Kannada and Halekatte MPCS in Udupi district were adjudged the best in their respective districts.

The Thotattadi MPCS in Belthangady taluk of DK and Aroor MPCS in Udupi district were recognised as the best women societies. The Hirebandadi MPCS in Puttur taluk, Dakshina Kannada, and the Mekodu MPCS in Kundapur taluk, Udupi district, were recognised as the best societies in terms of bulk milk cooling.

Societies at Athikarbettu and Iruvail in Mangaluru taluk, Vagga and Idkidu in Bantwal taluk, Panaje and Mundur in Puttur taluk, Gunduri and Padangadi in Belthangadyi taluk, and Yedamangala and Yenekallu in Sullia taluk were recognised as best societies in their respective taluks of Dakshina Kannada. Similarly, societies at Thenka Yermal and Innanje in Udupi taluk, Siddapura and Halady in Kundapur taluk, and Kanthavara and Shivapura in Karkala were honoured in Udupi district.

Praklashchandra Shetty of Mekodu MPCS in Kundapur taluk, Limala Linet Gonsalves of Padumarnadu MPCS, Mangaluru taluk, and Saritha Aida Fernandes of Allipade MPCS in Bantwal taluk were adjudged the best milk farmers.

Union vice-president S.B. Jayarama Rai, directors Raviraj Hegde, Kapu Divakara Shetty, Prakashchandra Shetty, Padmanabha Shetty Arkaje, K. Narayana Prakash, narasimha Kamath, Sudhakar Rai, M. Sudhakar Shetty, Subhadra Rao, Savitha N Shetty, Smitha R Shetty, Bola Sadashiva Shetty and Kamalaksha Hebbar, deputy registrar of cooperative societies H.N. Ramesh, union managing director D. Vivek and others were present.

