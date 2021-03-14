DK Zilla Panchayat asks gram panchayats to form task force to combat spread of COVID-19

Mangaluru

14 March 2021 17:13 IST

The Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat has asked its all gram panchayats to constitute a village task force each to check the threat of COVID-19 from upsurging again.

The ZP Chief Executive Officer Kumar said that the task force will be headed by the Panchayat Development Officer. In addition, it will have the village accountant, an anganwadi worker, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), and a gram panchayat member.

The task force will have to create awareness among people in the jurisdiction of their respective panchayats to take COVID-19 vaccine, wear masks in public places, and to take other precautionary measures. It will have to monitor whether people are wearing masks in public places. The task force will have to ensure that all precautionary measures are taken to contain the spread of infection.

The zilla panchayat issued a circular to all panchayats on the same last week, Mr. Kumar said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy said that the Health Department has now begun asking for COVID-19 negative certificates from those arriving from Maharashtra at Mangaluru International Airport. If they did not have it they are being subjected to the sample test at the airport. Those who did not have the certificate are being advised to be under home quarantine till their test reports are out.

Nodal officer for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada H. Ashok said that the department conducted a meeting with the representatives of hotels//lodges last week and asked them to ensure that they insist guests from Maharashtra and Kerala produce COVID-19 certificates before allotting them rooms.

About 50 representatives from the city attended the meeting and agreed that they would follow it. In addition, they were also instructed to get their cooks and food servers get checked every fortnight.

He said that the malls and colleges have been instructed that they should make their employees and students who travelled from Kerala daily to undergo the sample test every fortnight. The responsibility of the same has been fixed on the malls and colleges.