DK sand committee restores 148 permits, issues 54 new for extraction from Netravathi and Phalguni rivers under CRZ

December 14, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar has restored 148 temporary permits for sand extraction from Netravathi and Phalguni (Gurupura) rivers in the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) following the High Court of Karnataka quashing the May 21, 2022, proceedings of the District Sand Monitoring Committee cancelling those permits.

Through another order, both issued on December 7, the Deputy Commissioner issued temporary permits to 54 applicants to extract and transport sand from the CRZ area. The 54 were part of the total 202 selected applicants by the committee on April 14, 2022. The High Court had quashed the May 21 proceedings on two writ petitions filed by Sunil and 29 others and Raju N. Shetty and 26 others from Mangaluru challenging its validity on September 3 and October 10, respectively.

NGT ban

The then Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra had implemented the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of May 18, 2022, in Dakshina Kannada. The NGT had banned sale of sand extracted from CRZ rivers in Udupi district saying the sale would mean a commercial activity that makes the process ‘sand mining.’

Any kind of mining was strictly prohibited in the CRZ by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the NGT Chennai Bench had noted before imposing ban on sale of extracted sand. The government, however, could use such sand for shoreline and river bank protection, the Tribunal had said.

As the DK Sand Monitoring Committee implemented the NGT order in the district too as it was similarly situated within Udupi and cancelled the permits, sand extractors approached the High Court challenging the order and saying that they were not given an opportunity of hearing.

Not applicable to DK

A Division Bench comprising the then Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Judge S. Vishwajith Shetty held that NGT’s order was applicable only to Udupi district and not to DK. It said, “The removal of sand by manual method is permitted even under CRZ Notification. The impugned order dated 21.05.2022 and impugned notices dated 23.05.2022 has been issued to the petitioners on misinterpretation of the order passed by the NGT.”

While the NGT had only barred sale of extracted sand, the High Court said, “In any case, the order passed by the NGT cannot be construed to mean that it imposes absolute ban on removal of sand bars even by manual method.”