DK retains top slot in II PU examination for third straight year

With overall pass percentage of 88.02, Dakshina Kannada has retained the top slot, while neighbouring Udupi district has come second with 86.38% in this year’s II Pre-University examination.

With pass percentage of 90.71, the two coastal districts were jointly ranked first in the examination for 2019-20.

Though no examination was held in 2021 because of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the department took average marks scored by students in Class X and I PU and passed all students. On the marks awarded to students, Dakshina Kannada stood first, followed by Udupi in the State.

“Literally the district has remained on the top for three successive academic year from calendar year 2020,” said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Pre University Department C.D. Jayanna.

Dakshina Kannada was second with a pass percentage of 90.91 and Udupi was first with 92.2% in the examination held in 2019.

Congratulating students and teachers, who have strived hard to ensure qualitative result in this examination by overcoming challenges posed by online and offline teaching, Mr. Jayanna told The Hindu that he had regular meetings with students and teachers wherein he spurred them to overcome challenges.

“We ensured that students did not face any stress and faced the examination with confidence,” he said.

As many as 29,086 fresh students from Dakshina Kannada wrote the examination early this year and 25,602 passed. By taking into account the freshers, private students and repeaters, a total of 31,300 students wrote, of which 26,432 passed.

Three students from Commerce and two from Science from Dakshina Kannada were ranked second. As many as four Government PU College and five aided PU Colleges recorded 100 per cent result.

In Udupi district, 14,592 fresh students wrote and 12,604 have cleared. A total of 15,267 students, which includes private and repeaters, wrote the examination, of which 12,817 passed.

Three students of Science from Udupi taluk secured marks between 594 and 597, while two from Science stream and three from Commerce from Kundapur taluk secured between 592 and 594 marks. Three Arts students from Kaup taluk secured between 559 and 582 marks.

Among the government PU colleges that have done well, include students of Government PU College of Girls, Udupi, which was caught in a controversy over the bar on wearing hijab on the college campus. The college recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.5, which includes 93% for Science. As many as three II PU students stayed away from practical and theory part of the examination as they insisted on wearing hijabs in the classroom.

Udupi Deputy Director PU Department Maruti said that the performance of students of the district in the examination was commendable as it was held amid challenges posed by COVID-19 and the hijab row.

Lecturers from the two districts pointed out that students have excelled in this examination as there were more options to answer questions, which was based on syllabus that had been reduced.