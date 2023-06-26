DK police planning to book moral policing accused under Goonda Act, extern from district

June 26, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - MANGALURU

Booking those who indulge in moral policing under the Goonda Act and externment of repeat offenders are among the serious measures planned by the Dakshina Kannada police to curb it in the district.

C.B. Ryshyanth, who took charge as the new Superintendent of Police recently, told The Hindu that a lack of fear of the law has made some persons indulge in moral policing.

“We will book such persons under stringent provisions of the law,” he said, adding that the police are updating the list of repeat offenders and others who indulged in moral policing and communal incidents earlier.

Going a step further, the police will approach the court to cancel the bail of repeat offenders and will file objections to bail applications filed by new offenders.

“We are also watching those who are trying to create communal unrest through social media posts,” he said.

Mr. Ryshyanth said only about 2% of the population is spoiling the image of Dakshina Kannada through communal and moral policing incidents. The rest of the population are living harmoniously.

He said that the government had externed 28 persons from the district ahead of last month’s Assembly elections.

It may be mentioned here that Home Minister G. Parameshwara during his recent visit to the city said that the police have been given a stern message to effectively deal with moral policing and other incidents that disturb peace.

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao said on June 23 that police have been instructed to curb moral policing through stern measures.

